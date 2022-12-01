PE-backed JPE buys aerospace component repair firm Northeast Aero Compressor

JPE is a designer of OEM-alternative parts and repair services for the commercial aerospace industry.

Jet Parts Engineering, a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, has acquired Bohemia, New York-based Northeast Aero Compressor, an aerospace component repair business. No financial terms were disclosed.

JPE is a designer of OEM-alternative parts and repair services for the commercial aerospace industry.

NEACO was founded in 1989 by Linda and Mike Gibson.

“The Gibson family built a valuable business founded on the principles that Vance Street prioritizes in all investments: customer-first attitude, high quality standards and humility,” said Nic Janneck, a partner at Vance Street in a statrement. “We are excited to continue to support the JPE team on their fourth add-on under Vance Street ownership.”

Vedder Price LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street Capital while Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP served as legal advisor to NEACO. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Neuberger Berman.

Vance Street Capital invests in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life sciences, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.