PE-backed mental health platform Hightop Health launches

Hightop Health, a new Atlanta-based mental health platform, has launched.

Hightop Health is backed by JLL Partners and SV Health Investors.

CEO and founder Rob Butler is leading Hightop.

“Based upon market conditions, the timing is now right to come to the market with a different approach. We believe a key missing element in the Mental Health space has been a lack of value and significance placed on clinicians and a positive workplace culture,” said Rob Butler, CEO of Hightop Health in a statement. “Our philosophy is that if clinicians and the supporting staff enjoy what they do, and feel valued and empowered, then the patients will benefit the most with measurably better outcomes.”

As part of Hightop’s launch, it has partnered with Psych Atlanta, a mental health practice with facilities in the Atlanta area, led by Dr. Michael Banov.

Headquartered in New York City, JLL Partners invests in the middle market.

SV Health Investors is a Boston-based venture capital firm that backs healthcare companies.