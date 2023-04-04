PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm Andesa

Andesa was founded in 2004

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Andesa Financial Management, an Allentown, Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm.

Andesa was founded in 2004. The firm serves 260 clients with assets under management of approximately $330 million.

On the deal, David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman, said in a statement, “Paul and Michael, are highly credentialed planners and have built a very respected business with a deep bench of talent. For Mercer Advisors, the addition of Andesa’s talented team to our service ranks is the most valuable asset of the transaction.”

Established in 1985, Denver-based Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm. Mercer Advisors manages over $48 billion in client assets.

