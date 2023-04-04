PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm Andesa

- Andesa was founded in 2004
Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Andesa Financial Management, an Allentown, Pennsylvania-based wealth management firm.
Andesa was founded in 2004. The firm serves 260 clients with assets under management of approximately $330 million.
On the deal, David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman, said in a statement, “Paul and Michael, are highly credentialed planners and have built a very respected business with a deep bench of talent. For Mercer Advisors, the addition of Andesa’s talented team to our service ranks is the most valuable asset of the transaction.”
Established in 1985, Denver-based Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm. Mercer Advisors manages over $48 billion in client assets.
