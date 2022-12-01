PE-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm Regis

Berkshire Global Advisors was financial advisor to Regis on the deal while Alston & Bird LLP provided legal counsel.

Mercer Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired San Francisco and Menlo Park-based Regis Management Company, a wealth management firm.

Including this deal, Mercer Advisors acquired sixteen wealth management firms in 2022, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

Based in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm.

Regis was co-founded by Managing Partner Robert Burlinson in 2000.

On the transaction, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Regis is industry transforming as we integrate the power of the Mercer Advisors platform which includes our best people, process, and technology with the Regis team’s best ideas, people, and UHNW solutions. This extends our vision of building out a transformative RIA platform that represents excellence at every level and maintains our steadfast dedication to acting in our clients’ best interests.”

Berkshire Global Advisors was financial advisor to Regis while Alston & Bird LLP provided legal counsel.

Mercer was established in 1985. The firm has over $37 billion in client assets.