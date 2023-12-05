PE-backed Mercer Advisors scoops up wealth management firm Paragon

Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

Mercer Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Paragon Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm located in Jacksonville, Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to a source, this deal marks Mercer Advisor’s ten acquisition this year.

Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

Paragon was founded by Jonathan Castle and Michelle Ash in 2008.

On the deal, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “Paragon is an excellent fit for our culture and growth plans for Florida. Jon, Michelle, Scott and Ian are high-integrity professionals with a fantastic team supporting them. We are thrilled they are joining Mercer Advisors and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Paragon was advised and represented by Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, as financial advisor and investment banker. Riezman Berger, P.C., represented Paragon as their legal counsel in this transaction.

Mercer Advisors was established in 1985.