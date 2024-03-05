PE-backed Mercer Advisors snaps up wealth management firm MDK

Based in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital and Altas Partners, has acquired Seattle-based wealth management firm MDK. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Denver, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management and financial planning firm.

MDK was founded in 2020 by co-founders Paul Meyer, Jaimi Dennehy, and Chris Kalafatis.

On the deal, David Barton, Mercer Advisors vice chairman, who led the acquisition said in a statement, “Jaimi, Paul, and Chris have built an exceptional UHNW practice, they are performing services not easily found or offered. They bolster our family office team and capabilities and, likewise, we add value to their business. We are both complementary and compatible, bedrock for a successful relationship.”

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, acted as financial advisor to MDK Private Wealth Management while Carney Badley Spellman, P.S. provided legal counsel.

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors manages over $56 billion in client assets.