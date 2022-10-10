PE-backed Murry’s buys breakfast goods maker Bake Crafters

Based in Greenbelt, Maryland, Murry's is a maker of frozen French Toast sticks and bites.

Murry’s, which is backed by Encore Consumer Capital, has acquired McDonald, Tennessee-based Bake Crafters Food Company, a maker of breakfast and other baked goods products for the K-12 foodservice channel. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, Bake Crafters has named Jeff Ahlers as CEO. Ahlers began his role in June.

Most recently, Ahlers was CEO of La Tortilla Factory in Santa Rosa, California.

Based in Greenbelt, Maryland, Murry’s is a maker of frozen French Toast sticks and bites that are sold into the private label retail and foodservice channels.

Kate Wallman, a managing director of Encore Consumer Capital, said in a statement, “Bake Crafters represents a highly strategic acquisition for Murry’s. We’re excited to have completed this transaction and look forward to the next chapter of growth at Murry’s under Jeff’s leadership.”

Encore Consumer Capital invests in the consumer products industry. The firm has raised over $700 million in equity capital and is currently investing out of its fourth fund. The firm targets companies with between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenues.