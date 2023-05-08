PE-backed Northpoint Roofing Systems buys residential roof services provider Rising Star

Rising Star was founded by Christopher Soverns in 2007

Northpoint Roofing Systems, which is backed by Halmos Capital Partners and NewSpring, has acquired South Windsor, Connecticut-based Rising Star, a provider of residential roof and chimney replacement and repair services.

“We welcome the addition of Rising Star to the Northpoint team. Rising Star brings the superior quality, professionalism, and experience that Northpoint Roofing Systems represents. Increasing our network of locations continues our vision to help further assist communities and reinvent the roofing industry,” says Patrick Maginn, CEO of Northpoint, in a statement.

Georgia-based Northpoint Roofing Systems is a provider of roof services.

Halmos Capital Partners invests in lower-middle market businesses.

NewSpring manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.