PE-backed NSL taps Herderick as science and tech development VP

Herderick has held leadership roles at The Ohio State University, General Electric, Ohio-based startup rp+m and the Edison Welding Institute

NSL was founded in 1945

May River Capital invests in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies

NSL Analytical Services, a portfolio company of May River Capital, has named Dr. Edward Herderick as vice president of science and technology development.

Cleveland-based NSL is a materials and analytical testing company.

Herderick has held leadership roles at The Ohio State University, General Electric, Ohio-based startup rp+m, and the Edison Welding Institute.

“Ed brings nearly two decades of material science expertise to our organization. Ed’s leadership will no doubt be a force multiplier for our clients as NSL continues supporting them with industry-leading service and testing technology,” said Ron Wesel, CEO of NSL Analytical Services, in a statement.

In addition to Herderick’s role as VP, he will join May River Capital’s executive resource group to assist May River’s portfolio companies with opportunities and initiatives within the specialized material science and additive manufacturing categories.

NSL was founded in 1945.

Based in Chicago, May River Capital invests in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies.