PE-backed Patriot Growth Insurance Services recruits Galaviz as CFO

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, which is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners, has named John Galaviz as chief financial officer.

Patriot is a Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based insurance broker.

Galaviz’s work background includes executive roles with Relation Insurance Services, Worldwide Facilities LLC, Answer Financial, Symetra Financial and Merrill Lynch.

“Patriot continues to grow exponentially, both in size and complexity, so the time is right to add a CFO to help us navigate during changing macroeconomic conditions,” said Matt Gardner, founder, chairman and CEO of Patriot in a statement. “John will oversee all aspects of the financial management of Patriot, including reporting, budgeting, forecasting, capital raising and strategic planning. He will also work closely with our private equity partners and cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with Patriot’s strategic objectives and core values (The Patriot Path).”

Patriot was founded in 2019.