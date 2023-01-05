PE-backed Planet DDS acquires practice optimization platform Cloud 9 Software

Planet DDS is backed by Level Equity and Aquiline Capital Partners

Planet DDS has acquired Roswell, Georgia-based Cloud 9 Software, a practice optimization platform, from Accel-KKR. No financial terms were disclosed.

Planet DDS is a provider of cloud-based dental software. Planet DDS is backed by Level Equity and Aquiline Capital Partners.

“Dental practices deserve the best in technology to be efficient, stay competitive and deliver exceptional patient care,” said Phil Cunningham, managing director of Accel-KKR, which invested in Cloud 9 in 2019. “The addition of Cloud 9 to Planet DDS’s one-stop cloud-based solution will provide a compelling value proposition for practices. It has been a pleasure working alongside Mike and the dedicated team to scale Cloud 9, and we wish the new partnership continued success.”

Goodwin Procter acted as legal advisor to Planet DDS, Aquiline and Level Equity. Lincoln International acted as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal counsel to Accel-KKR and Cloud 9.

Planet DDS serves over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users.

