TPG and TA Associates-backed Planview to acquire Tasktop

Planview, backed by TPG and TA Associates, has agreed to acquire Tasktop, a Vancouver-based value stream management platform. No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close in mid-summer. Tasktop’s investors include Austin Ventures, AVX Partners, Elsewhere Partners, Sumeru Equity Partners and Yaletown Partners. Based in Austin, Texas, Planview is a portfolio and work management company.

AUSTIN, Texas – May 18, 2022 – Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tasktop, a pioneer and leader in Value Stream Management (VSM). Based in Vancouver, Canada, Tasktop has 200+ employees and in FY21 saw record growth with 43% year-over-year user expansion.

“As companies strive to differentiate, survive, thrive, and disrupt their markets, there is a surge in digitalization and transformation initiatives. While well-intended, the facts show that most digital transformation efforts fail to achieve value for the business,” said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer at Planview. “Together, we provide an exciting and much needed capability that will help our customers to connect the business of software delivery – enabling them to efficiently transform their organizations faster with more confidence, and a better ability to achieve desired business outcomes.”

“Connecting Planview’s leadership in enterprise Agile and strategic portfolio management with Tasktop’s leadership in VSM is a game-changing combination that expands the capabilities and value proposition we can offer to customers. Tasktop and Planview’s complementary offerings will better help our customers realize digital transformation – accelerating the pace at which they can transform and deliver competitive advantages through technology,”said Mik Kersten, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tasktop. “Tasktop and Planview have more than eight years of history working together, and we’re thrilled to be taking this next step in our relationship to join forces and make it possible for every organization to become a digital innovator.”

The acquisition of Tasktop is part of Planview’s strategy to build the future of connected work and deliver transformative solutions. Together, Planview and Tasktop will empower organizations to accelerate their time to market, improve operational efficiency and drive investment confidence in the face of economic disruption and instability. In the past year, Tasktop’s solutions have played a critical part of some of the world’s most successful digital transformations, including BMW, HSBC, Kaiser Permanente, T-Mobile and TUI Group. Similarly, Planview has added marquee global customers such as ADP, AT&T, IBM, FIFA, and Standard Chartered.

Leading industry analyst firms like Forrester1 point to the benefits of integrating Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and VSM. According to Forrester, “Building genuine business agility requires having the necessary information at hand to make pivot or persevere decisions. When SPM is integrated with delivery systems such as value stream management (VSM), it provides visibility into actual performance to support change decisions.”1

Upon completion of the transaction, the Tasktop team will join Planview, bringing additional expertise and thought leadership around VSM. Kersten will serve as Chief Technology Officer. The transaction is expected to close mid-Summer of 2022, pending regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

