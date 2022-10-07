PE-backed Pod Pack merges with Joe’s Garage Coffee

Pod Pack is a maker of single-serve coffee and tea solutions.

Pod Pack, a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital, has merged with Seattle-based Joe’s Garage Coffee, a provider of flexible coffee sourcing, roasting, R&D, and packaging services for growing brands in the specialty coffee industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are honored to support the combination of Joe’s Garage and Pod Pack,” said Max Vorhoff, a principal of LVC, in a statement. “Together, Joe’s Garage and Pod Pack will operate as a full-spectrum coffee solutions company serving a dynamic customer base across multiple end markets, product formats, volume requirements, and geographies. We look forward to helping the combined platform execute on the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Jones Walker LLP and Karr Tuttle Campbell served as legal counsel for Pod Pack and Joe’s Garage, respectively.

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital targets middle market companies. The firm is based in New Orleans.