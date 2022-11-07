PE-backed Pro-Vac acquires hydro excavation services provider Vac-One

Vac-One was founded in 2014

Pro-Vac, which is backed by Gallant Capital Partners, has acquired Deer Park, Texas-based Vac-One, a provider of hydro excavation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pro-Vac is a provider of essential subsurface infrastructure services.

“Vac-One represents an opportunity to acquire a scaled foothold in a high-growth region. We look forward to expanding its service offerings and accelerating growth within the infrastructure end market,” said Anthony Guagliano, a partner at Gallant, in a statement.

Pro-Vac was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington.

Vac-One was founded in 2014. Vac-One’s customers include contractors, municipalities, industrial, energy and utility companies.

Gallant Capital Partners invests in industrial, business services, and technology companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.