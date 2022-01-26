PE-backed Relation Insurance Services acquires Hodge Ethridge assets

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of South Carolina-based Hodge Ethridge Insurance and Financial Services LLC, a provider of personal and commercial line insurance solutions.

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of South Carolina-based Hodge Ethridge Insurance and Financial Services LLC, a provider of personal and commercial line insurance solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of South Carolina-based Hodge Ethridge Insurance and Financial Services, LLC (“Hodge Ethridge”). Hodge Ethridge was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s (“Nationwide”) exclusive distribution model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hodge Ethridge provides personal and commercial lines insurance solutions to clients throughout South Carolina and is headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, with multiple locations throughout the state. Melissa Ethridge will continue with Hodge Ethridge under Relation’s small commercial and personal lines brand, Relation Select.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa and the entire Hodge Ethridge team to Relation,” said Tim Hall, Executive Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Relation. “Their strong market reputation and commitment to their clients will allow us to continue our strong growth in South Carolina.”

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 30 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,100 employees across more than 125 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit www.relationinsurance.com for more information.