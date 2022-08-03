PE-backed Revecore acquires revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura

Revecore is a provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Revecore, Riverside Partners and GrowthCurve were advised by TripleTree as financial advisor

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund

GrowthCurve targets the financial and information services, healthcare and technology sectors

Revecore, a portfolio company of Riverside Partners and GrowthCurve Capital, has acquired Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, two specialized revenue cycle management firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

Revecore is a provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for hospitals and health systems.

“We are thrilled to support the combination of Revecore, Kemberton, and Cura alongside GrowthCurve,” said David Belluck, a general partner at Riverside Partners. “The goal in combining Revecore with Kemberton and Cura is to create an industry leader that will provide best-in-class solutions for its customers. The acquisitions provide additional scale, service offerings, and technology capabilities and they strengthen Revecore’s industry leadership.”

Revecore, Riverside Partners and GrowthCurve were advised by TripleTree as financial advisor; McDermott Will & Emory, Davis Polk and Choate Hall & Stewart as legal counsels; and Alvarez & Marsal as financial and operational advisor. Cura was represented by Robinson+Cole, and Kemberton was represented by Goodwin Proctor.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries, Riverside Partners manages about $1.1 billion of equity capital and seeks to make investments in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $15 million.

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm focused on building world-class businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and machine learning, combined with a comprehensive approach to human capital, to accelerate growth and drive value creation. Founded by Sumit Rajpal, former global co-head of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, GrowthCurve focuses on control-oriented private equity investments primarily across the financial and information services, healthcare, and technology sectors.