PE-backed RiteScreen appoints Yankowich as CEO

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The RiteScreen Company, LLC (www.ritescreen.com), a leading manufacturer of window and patio door screens in North America, announced that Chris Yankowich has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors.

Chris joins RiteScreen with an accomplished background in strategic, commercial and operational leadership in the building products industry, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Dreamline, the largest shower enclosure company in North America. At Dreamline, Chris successfully transformed the company by growing the company’s e-commerce sales channels and completing strategic acquisitions, ultimately leading to the sale of Dreamline to American Bath Group. Prior to Dreamline, Chris had success as CEO of three private equity-owned companies in the building products and home goods sectors, following nearly 20 years of increasing responsibility at Masco Corporation and eight years of operations experience as an engineer at Boeing.

“I am thrilled to be joining RiteScreen at such a pivotal moment for the company and the screen manufacturing sector,” said Chris. “COVID lockdowns have generated a significant and lasting increase in consumer demand as attention shifted to home renovation. At the same time, builders continue to respond to a shortage of housing in the United States with increased construction of new homes. Now, headwinds caused by the supply chain crisis and labor shortage are clarifying the value of outsourcing screen manufacturing for window and door providers. RiteScreen is in an ideal position to meet this demand and provide the industry with innovative solutions and timely fulfillment.”

“Chris is a valued addition to the RiteScreen executive team and board of directors,” said Tom Burchill, Managing Partner of Seven Point Equity Partners, LLC, which owns RiteScreen. “He brings outstanding leadership qualities, deep industry experience, a strong track record of operational excellence, and a passion for delivering outstanding customer value. RiteScreen has grown faster than the overall market on a consistent basis, but the company has many avenues of additional growth available to it and Chris is the right leader to maximize its market opportunity.”

“RiteScreen’s customers range from the largest and most sophisticated window companies in the United States to regional, custom window manufacturers, all of whom have extremely high expectations with respect to quality, design, customer service, and on-time delivery,” said Seven Point Partner Mark Kammert. “Chris brings the right balance of deep commercial and operational experience to help the company consistently deliver exceptional customer outcomes.”

About RiteScreen

The RiteScreen Company, LLC, headquartered in Elizabethville, Pennsylvania, is the largest independent manufacturer of window and patio door screens in North America. With seven strategically located facilities across the United States, the company provides logistically intensive solutions for leading window and door original equipment manufacturers requiring just-in-time delivery. For nearly seventy years, RiteScreen has delivered exceptional value and long-term supply reliability to its customers, helping them get to market faster with superior quality products. For more, please visit www.ritescreen.com.