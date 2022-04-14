PE-backed RoadSafe acquires North Valley Barricade

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, which is backed by Investcorp and Trilantic North America, has acquired Yuba City, California-based North Valley Barricade Inc, a provider of traffic control products and other construction safety goods.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (“RoadSafe”), the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced today the acquisition of North Valley Barricade, Inc. (“NVB”). Based in Yuba City, California, NVB retails traffic control products and other construction safety goods throughout the northern California region.

The acquisition of NVB expands RoadSafe’s northern California offerings by combining a strong specialty distribution operation with the traffic control and construction services offered by Quattuor Construction, Inc., which RoadSafe recently purchased in December 2021. The transaction follows a strong 12 months for RoadSafe, which has now made six acquisitions since entering into a partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in April 2021.

“RoadSafe’s specialty distribution division has been one of our key organic growth engines. Our footprint allows us to provide distribution channels to some of our industry’s best and most cutting-edge manufacturers and suppliers. The strategic purchase of NVB in northern California further expands our ability to supply safety products to our customers,” said Joe Scarano, President of RoadSafe.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is the nation’s largest provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings, and innovative traffic safety products. Its customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.