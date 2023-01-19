PE-backed Rockit Pest buys pest control firm Petri

LR Tullius was financial advisor to Petri Pest Control Services on the transaction

Ryan Bradbury serves as CEO of RockitPest and Brendan Cavanagh serves as president of Petri Pest Control Services Inc

Rockit Pest, which is backed by Halle Capital, has acquired Florida-based Petri Pest Control Services Inc, a provider of pest control solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Petri was founded by Hank Petri in 1956.

“In building Rockit Pest into a leading super-regional pest control company in the southeast, we set out to partner with high-quality, experienced operators in key markets. Petri is known for these attributes, and we could not be more pleased to welcome the Cavanagh family, and Petri’s dedicated employees to the Rockit Pest family. Petri provides an outstanding platform for us in southeast Florida upon which to build a much larger presence in the region,” said Ryan Bradbury, CEO of Rockit Pest, in a statement.

LR Tullius was financial advisor to Petri Pest Control Services on the transaction.

Halle Capital invests in the middle market.