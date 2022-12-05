&Capital-backed SafetyCo Partners buys Industrial Safety Trainers

SafetyCo Partners, created by Canadian private equity firm &Capital, is an acquisition platform focused on the occupational health and safety services market.

SafetyCo Partners has acquired Industrial Safety Trainers (IST), a Barrie, Ontario-based group of companies focused on delivering safety training programs across Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1999, IST’s companies includes Industrial Safety Trainers, Construction Safety Trainers and the Safety Bus. It has has provided training to 26,300 workers over the past two years.

SafetyCo, created by Canadian private equity firm &Capital, is an acquisition platform focused on the occupational health and safety services market. It provides clients with best-in-class safety consulting, industrial and construction safety training, site inspection and confined space rescue services.

“Having entrepreneur and founder, Randy Dignard, and his team at IST join the SafetyCo family has been an exciting milestone in our journey to-date,” said Mark Ferrier, co-founder and managing partner of &Capital, in a statement. “The innovation that Randy’s team has brought to the industry is unmatched, and we know that armed with Randy’s nuanced knowledge of health and safety policy and regulation in Canada, we can combine our resources and expertise to grow SafetyCo for the benefit of our clients and an in-demand sector.”

SafetyCo’s debut acquisition, announced last month, was Safety Design Strategies, a Toronto-based safety consulting, inspection, confined space rescue and training company.