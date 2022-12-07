PE-backed SageView acquires Lakeview Wealth Management

SageView also has acquired Fort Collins, Colorado-based Horsetooth Financial LLC, which provides asset management, coordinated estate planning, and insurance services

SageView Advisory Group, a registered investment advisor, has acquired Deer Park, Illinois-based Lakeview Wealth Management, a financial services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

SageView is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners.

On the deal, SageView CEO Randy Long said in a statement, “Throughout this process, it has become clear that Judy, Lisa and their team are an incredibly great fit and will drive significant growth for SageView.”

SageView also has acquired Fort Collins, Colorado-based Horsetooth Financial LLC, which provides asset management, coordinated estate planning, and insurance services.

Michael Hall founded Horsetooth Financial in 1991. Before founding his firm, he worked at Paine, Webber, Jackson and Curtis and Hanifen, Imhoff Securities as a wealth management professional.

SageView is based in Newport Beach, California.