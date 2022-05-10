Blue Point-backed SASE Company buys Bartell Global

SASE Company, which is backed by Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Mississauga, Ontario-based Bartell Global, a provider of concrete finishing, site preparation and surface preparation equipment and consumables. No financial terms were disclosed. Rockford, Tennessee-based SASE is a provider of polished concrete equipment and consumables.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. / May 5, 2022 / Blue Point Capital Partners and its BPCP III concrete industry platform, SASE Company, are pleased to announce the addition of Bartell Global, a provider of concrete finishing, site preparation and surface preparation equipment and consumables.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Bartell offers a comprehensive portfolio of products covering the entire concrete flooring lifecycle. Together, SASE and Bartell are strategically positioned to expand geographic presence and industry leadership in high-caliber products for commercial, residential, industrial and retail concrete flooring applications.

“For over 75 years, our customers have trusted the Bartell team to deliver quality equipment, innovative products and excellent service,” said Bartell CEO John Locke. “We have met our cultural match in the SASE and Blue Point teams. This growth-focused partnership opens new doors for the employees and customers of both companies, strategically expanding the product portfolio and geographic footprint that allow us to uphold our high customer care standards.”

“This is a powerhouse combination with scaling potential in almost every aspect of the business,” said SASE CEO Karl Moritz. “From the creation of new products to expanding into new regions, this collaboration represents significant opportunities for growth.”

The combined company will extend its geographic reach throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe and Asia, enabling it to offer more solutions and support to a broad spectrum of contractors around the world.

“In addition to our organic value creation efforts—most notably through the support of our Asia supply chain team—M&A has been a critical part of our strategy for SASE since the inception of our partnership,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry. “These businesses have excellent cultural and strategic alignment, which has created instant opportunities for expansion.”

Bartell Global (www.bartellglobal.com) is made up of five premium brands that have rich histories in the concrete finishing, site preparation, and surface preparation industries. These brands are leaders in developing innovative and industry-leading products and work together to create a unified company. Since 1946, Bartell has aimed to continually push the envelope regarding innovation and customer service.

SASE (www.sasecompany.com) is a provider of polished concrete equipment and consumables in the United States. SASE assembles and distributes branded equipment, consumables and spare parts used in the concrete polishing process. SASE’s comprehensive portfolio includes high-quality products such as grinding machines, floor scrapers, vacuums, diamond tooling, abrasives, chemicals, dyes and related products.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and focused add-on acquisition efforts as well as its unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, improved digital marketing or data strategies, and talent acquisition and diversification efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.