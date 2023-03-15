PE-backed SecurityScorecard taps ex-Congressman Katko as senior advisor

During his congressional career, Katko served New York’s 24th Congressional District

SecurityScorecard, a global security ratings, response and resilience company, has named former U.S. Congressman John Katko as a senior advisor on its cybersecurity board.

During his congressional career, Katko served New York’s 24th Congressional District. He was selected as a top-ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee in 2020.

Prior to serving in Congress Katko was a federal organized crime prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Cybersecurity is a critical component of national security, and SecurityScorecard is making a huge impact in the way it helps organizations become cyber resilient in the face of global threats,” said Katko, in a statement. “Given the cybersecurity landscape today, organizations need to instantly know the cyber-risk of any company in the world, including their own business, competitors, vendors, and downstream suppliers. I’m looking forward to partnering with the SecurityScorecard team as they help users measure and monitor cyber risks.”

SecurityScorecard’s backers include Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV and Riverwood Capital.

The company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh.