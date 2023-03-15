PE-backed Simpli-fi acquires ad tech platform Bidtellect

Simpli.fi is an advertising automation platform for agencies, brands, and media companies.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP served as financial advisor to Simpli.fi while Baker & Hostetler LLP served as legal advisor

Bidtellect was founded in 2014

GTCR invests in companies in a number of sectors that include business & consumer services, financial services, healthcare and technology services

Simpli.fi, which is backed by GTCR and Blackstone, has acquired Bidtellect, a contextual and demand-side platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Simpli.fi is an advertising automation platform for agencies, brands, and media companies.

“We’re very excited to close on the acquisition of Bidtellect,” said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi, in a statement. “Our teams are diligently working together as we integrate our people, capabilities, and platforms. We look forward to bringing agencies and advertisers the many benefits through our combined efforts, including cross-tactic budget allocation, improved performance optimization, and combined reporting.”

Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP served as financial advisor to Simpli.fi while Baker & Hostetler LLP served as legal advisor.

Bidtellect was founded in 2014.

GTCR invests in companies in a number of sectors that include business & consumer services, financial services, healthcare and technology services.

Based in New York City, Blackstone was founded in 1985.