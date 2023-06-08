PE-backed Southpaw buys nearly 40 Taco Bell locations in greater Atlanta

Southpaw is an owner and operator within the quick service restaurants sector.

The addition of this portfolio brings Southpaw’s ownership of Taco Bells to 115 locations across five states

Southpaw was founded in 2009 by Judd Wishnow and Erica Spector Wishnow

Southpaw’s current portfolio is comprised of 180 total Taco Bell and Dunkin’ restaurants across eight states, with approximately 5,000 employees

Southpaw, which is backed by Balance Point Capital, has acquired a portfolio of nearly 40 Taco Bell locations in the greater Atlanta market. No financial terms were disclosed.

The addition of this portfolio brings Southpaw’s ownership of Taco Bells to 115 locations across five states.

Southpaw is an owner and operator within the quick service restaurants sector.

“We are thrilled to deepen our strong relationship with Taco Bell and our footprint within this iconic brand. Taco Bell combines segment dominance with market-leading profits, consistent menu innovation and disruptive marketing. There are few QSR concepts which have exhibited more post-pandemic resilience than Taco Bell,” said Judd Wishnow, Co-founder and co-CEO of Southpaw in a statement. “We have been successfully operating Taco Bell restaurants for more than five years and take great pride in the high-value products and loyal customer base the franchise has built.

Southpaw was founded in 2009 by Judd Wishnow and Erica Spector Wishnow. Southpaw’s current portfolio is comprised of 180 total Taco Bell and Dunkin’ restaurants across eight states, with approximately 5,000 employees.