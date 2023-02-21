PE-backed specialty chemical provider Imperative merges with RSI

One Equity Partners has teamed up with Hastings to recapitalize Imperative and simultaneously merge the two companies.

Texas-based specialty chemical providers Imperative Chemical Partners, which is backed by Hastings Equity Partners, has merged with RSI Chemicals. No financial terms were disclosed.

One Equity Partners has teamed up with Hastings to recapitalize Imperative and simultaneously merge the two companies.

Hastings made an initial investment in Imperative in 2014.

RSI was founded in 1989 by Mickey Tucker.

On the transaction, Joe Conlon, managing director at Hastings, said in a statement, “We are extremely proud of the company we’ve helped build at Imperative. We have worked closely with the founding families of each of the companies that comprise Imperative, who all remain involved, and are looking forward to partnering with the founders of RSI. The combined company will more effectively serve their customers and create tremendous upside with their combined capabilities.”

Hastings invests in the lower middle market.

One Equity Partners targets middle-market companies in the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.