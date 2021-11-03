PE-backed SRP Companies buys Aerial Bouquets

SRP Companies, which is backed by Aurora Capital, has acquired Aerial Bouquets, a distributor of popular foil and latex balloons as well as coordinating gift items, such as plush products and floral accessories.

SRP Companies, which is backed by Aurora Capital, has acquired Aerial Bouquets, a distributor of popular foil and latex balloons as well as coordinating gift items, such as plush products and floral accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CASTLE ROCK, CO (Nov. 3, 2021) – SRP Companies, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and leading North American category manager and solutions provider to more than 50,000 retail outlets, announced the acquisition of Aerial Bouquets. Aerial Bouquets is a major U.S. distributor of popular foil and latex balloons as well as coordinating gift items, such as plush products and floral accessories. This addition provides access to a new merchandise category for existing SRP customers and an opportunity for SRP’s further growth into the grocery channel.

The acquisition, which closed on October 29, 2021, will complement the product assortment provided by SRP, which includes electronics, eyewear, plush toys and other essential consumer products, to its customer base of convenience stores, truck & travel centers and hospitality retailers. This investment is part of SRP’s strategy to provide a steady stream of best-in-class products that will be valued by its diverse customer base.

“By incorporating Aerial Bouquets’ popular products into our growing portfolio we’re supporting our mission to deliver exceptional value and provide innovative products and services to our customers,” said Tim Ramsey, SRP’s Chief Commercial Officer, who is leading the transition. “This will provide new year-round sales for our customers, backed by the expertise and quality of an established market leader.”

Aerial Bouquets is a trusted balloon, accessory and gift supplier primarily serving premier grocery store clients in the Southeastern U.S. With more than 40 years of experience, they serve as a category manager to their customers and leverage their capabilities to maximize revenue through cross-merchandising, product placement and holiday sales.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aerial Bouquets to the SRP team. Their product assortment is a strong complement to our family of companies and brands, and their culture of excellence and innovation will integrate seamlessly into our growing company,” added Don McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of SRP Companies.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of SRP’s family of companies to help expand our footprint and bring our category expertise to a wider array of retail customers,” added Curt Terrace, President of Aerial Bouquets. “We have built a committed customer base over four decades and are thrilled about the opportunity to bring our excellent service and strategies for growth to new markets.”

About SRP Companies

SRP Companies is a leading North American provider of consumer products and single-source retail solutions to more than 50,000 retail outlets spanning the convenience store, truck & travel, theme parks & resorts, sporting good and travel channels. With approximately 1,000 teammates and seven distribution centers, the company provides route-based direct-store-delivery (DSD) services and specializes in product innovation, supply chain optimization and data analytics. SRP delivers value for its customers within a wide range of product categories including electronics, eyewear, plush toys and other essential consumer products. SRP’s portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Solaray, Pugs, Celltronix and Cloudz, alongside a variety of licensed products, as well as a family of companies, including Fiesta, Global, Aerial Bouquets, SRPi and SRP Canada. For more information about SRP Companies, visit: www.srpcompanies.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora’s investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.