PE-backed Sur-Seal appoints Waterman as CEO

PRESS RELEASE

CINCINNATI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sur-Seal, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Waterman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Waterman is well-positioned to take over the helm, bringing a wealth of managerial experience to Sur-Seal, having served in CEO roles since 2002, including assignments in the rubber and plastic industries. He has led companies serving the industrial, medical, aerospace, packaging, oil and gas, and building products markets.

Waterman started his career in engineering and business development in the aerospace and defense industries after graduating with an Engineering degree from The Johns Hopkins University.

“I am excited to lead the Sur-Seal team through the integration of several recent acquisitions and identifying and executing on growth opportunities,” Waterman said.

Through his leadership and vision, Waterman plans to expand Sur-Seal’s footprint through additional acquisitions and into new markets and to grow share with current customers by offering them more value-added engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services.

“We are fortunate to have found another leader that exemplifies the culture of Sur-Seal and the experience to lead this enterprise through its next phase of growth,” said member of the Board of Directors, James Sidwa.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Larry as CEO during his tenure, and we look forward to continuing that work together as board members,” said member of the Board of Directors, Andrea Vandersall.

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal helps companies solve their toughest challenges around the world of sealing through the manufacturing of die cut, molded, and extruded parts. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sur-Seal has engineering service centers across the U.S., and in Mexico and China. Sur-Seal strives to simplify engineering and supply chain solutions for over 200 OEM customers, including many long-term Fortune 500 partners. The company was founded as a family-owned and run business in 1965 and is currently owned by Heartwood Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Sur-Seal has a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work locally and nationally.

For more information about Sur-Seal visit the websites at: sur-seal.com