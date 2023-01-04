PE-backed Syndigo appoints Angove as CEO

Paul Salay, who has been Syndigo's CEO for the past six years, will continue to support Syndigo's board of directors, advising on company strategy and mergers & acquisitions.

Syndigo, which is backed by Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, has named Simon Angove as CEO. Paul Salay, who has been Syndigo’s CEO for the past six years, will continue to support Syndigo’s board of directors, advising on company strategy and mergers & acquisitions.

Most recently, Angove served as CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. Prior to this, Angove was CEO of Superion. And, before that, Angove led global business units focused on digital solutions at Verint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon as Syndigo’s next CEO, and we look forward to working closely with him as the company continues to pursue its ambitious goals for growth and customer success,” said Peter Rottier, a managing director at Summit Partners, in a statement. “Under Paul’s leadership, Syndigo established itself as a market leader in a new category of content optimization for eCommerce. We are grateful for his service, vision, and leadership and look forward to his continued guidance to the board as he transitions to an advisory role. ”

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is currently managing more than $35 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities.

Founded in 1982, TJC invests in the middle market. The private equity firm manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1987.