PE-backed TFG acquires National Healthcare Resources

The Facilities Group Welcomes National Healthcare Resources

The Facilities Group, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, has acquired Chicago-based National Healthcare Resources, a provider of healthcare environment support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Tampa, Florida, TFG is a provider of facilities maintenance and janitorial services.

National Healthcare Resources was founded by Marc Brown and Mark Love.

National Healthcare Resources will now operate as TFG National Healthcare Resources.

“Our partnership with The Facilities Group allows us to expand our footprint across the country, while maintaining the unique culture our team has built,” said Brown, president of TFG National Healthcare Resources in a statement. “TFG will enable us to continue building upon the high standards of client service that have separated National Healthcare Resources from the competition.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenbriar invests in services and manufacturing businesses.

Based in Tampa, Revolent Capital Solutions targets the facility service and management space. ​