PE-backed TGI Sport to acquire adtech firm Brand Brigade

TGI Sport, which is backed by Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity, has agreed to acquire Brand Brigade, a New York City-based advertising technology company. No financial terms were disclosed.

TGI Sport is a digital agency and tech provider for sports events experiences.

Brand Brigade was founded in 2007 by Sam Chenillo and Oren Steinfeld.

The move follows TGI Sport’s recent acquisition of Interregional Sports Group, the market leader in the rights sales, content creation, and distribution of virtual media through live sporting events for clients, including Serie A, La Liga, and Formula 1.

TGI Sport has built relationships with many of the world’s leading sporting organizations, including UEFA, FIFA, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, Mediapro, Major League Soccer, U.S. Soccer, Ligue National de Rugby, ECB, ICC, F.C. Barcelona, Manchester United FC, Liverpool FC, and Juventus F.C. TGI’s businesses include TLA Worldwide, QMS NZ, and Sportsmate.

Bruin Capital focuses on global technology, sports, media, entertainment, and marketing companies. Bruin investors include The Jordan Company, CVC Capital Partners and Rock Ventures.

Quadrant Private Equity was first established in 1996 and is a Sydney-based mid-market private equity firm investing in companies in Australia and New Zealand. Quadrant Private Equity has raised $7 billion and 12 funds since inception.