PE-backed The Facilities Group acquires janitorial and facility maintenance firm Summit Service Group

The Facilities Group, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, has acquired Lakewood, Colorado-based Summit Service Group, a local janitorial and facility maintenance company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Summit Service Group was founded in 1981 and has been a staple in the janitorial and facility maintenance industry in Denver for over 40 years.

The Facilities Group, with 18 offices, now services more than 25,000 locations across the country.

“We are excited to welcome the Summit team to TFG. Summit’s longstanding history in the Colorado market combined with the additional resources at TFG will allow us to accelerate our progress in the Mountain West Region,” said Bryson Raver, CEO of The Facilities Group, in a statement.

Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs.

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is based in Rye, New York