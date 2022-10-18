PE-backed The Purple Guys buys IT managed services firm Golden Tech

This latest acquisition is the sixth announced by The Purple Guys since 2020

The Purple Guys, which is backed by Kian Capital, has acquired Golden Tech, a Valparaiso, Indiana-based IT managed services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Purple Guys is a provider of managed IT services to small- and mid-sized organizations.

“We are thrilled to announce this highly strategic acquisition of Golden Tech, which is complementary to our existing offerings and supports our broader growth strategy,” said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys, in a statement. “Shawn and Steve Massa built an outstanding company with an impressive track record of growth, a loyal client base and a tenured team with deep experience supporting the SMB community. We are very excited to partner with the Golden Tech team. We look forward to building on the company’s historical success and driving continued growth in the broader Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland markets.”

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. acted as legal advisor to Kian Capital.

Kian has $425 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value added distribution and specialty manufacturing.