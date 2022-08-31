PE-backed Thermal Concepts buys HVAC firm Irvine Mechanical

Thermal is a provider of maintenance, repair and installation services for commercial HVAC and building control systems in Florida.

Thermal Concepts, a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP and Halmos Capital Partners, has acquired Orlando, Florida-based Irvine Mechanical, Inc, a provider of HVAC maintenance and installation services.

Irvine Mechanical was founded in 1990.

Larry Maurer, a founder and CEO of Thermal Concepts, said in a statement, “We are very excited about our partnership with Irvine Mechanical. It fits with our long-term strategy to execute add-on acquisitions, add scale and build one of the leading commercial HVAC services companies in the U.S. As importantly, Irvine and its employees are a cultural fit with our commitment to service and an attractive workplace for employees.”

The Irvine Mechanical purchase represents Thermal Concept’s first acquisition as a Trivest and Halmos Capital portfolio company.

Halmos Capital Partners invests in leading lower middle market businesses.

Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4 billion in assets under management.