PE-backed Toney Healthcare acquires Medicare Advantage consultancy Rebellis Group

Toney Healthcare, a portfolio company of Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners, has acquired Rebellis Group, an Overland Park, Kansas-based Medicare Advantage consultancy. No financial terms were disclosed.

Toney is a health plan consultancy.

On the deal, Betsy Seals, co-founder and CEO of Rebellis said in a statement, “My team and I are excited about this next chapter in our journey. When founding Rebellis Group, our goal was to help clients achieve success in the rapidly changing Medicare Advantage landscape. Through our partnership with Toney Healthcare, we seek to fill a critical need in the market by combining our expert model with Toney Healthcare’s strength in clinical operations and outsourced partnerships.”

At closing of the transaction, Seals was named president of Toney Healthcare, and sits on the board of the combined organization. Also, Seals also will retain her role as CEO of Rebellis Group.

TripleTree, LLC acted as financial advisor to Toney Healthcare, Centre Partners, and Health Enterprise Partners on the transaction while Bentley Associates served as financial advisor to Rebellis.

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Centre Partners invests in the middle market.

Health Enterprise Partners backs healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies.