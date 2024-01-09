Private equity-backed VelocityEHS buys Contractor Compliance

Based in Chicago, VelocityEHS is a provider of enterprise environmental, health and safety and ESG software solutions

VelocityEHS, a portfolio company of CVC Capital Partners and Partners Group, has acquired Contractor Compliance, a Toronto-based provider of enterprise safety and risk management software solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Chicago, VelocityEHS is a provider of enterprise environmental, health and safety and ESG software solutions.

The acquisition adds third-party contractor and vendor compliance capabilities to the VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, the company said in a statement.

“Joining the VelocityEHS family is an important step in extending the reach of our critical and life-saving capabilities,” said Mark Bania, CEO and co-founder of Contractor Compliance. “However, creating healthier and safer work environments is just the beginning of the benefits that come along with a contractor safety program. Like Velocity, our commitment is to helping customers improve their overall business performance. Our solutions help drive operational excellence by empowering enterprises to automate, measure, analyze and improve compliance in real time.”

In 2022, Partners Group acquired a minority stake in the company, joining existing owner CVC Growth, an affiliate of CVC Capital Partners.

Founded in 1981, CVC Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in Luxembourg. Founded in 1996, Partners Group is a private equity firm with headquarters in Zug, Switzerland.