PE-backed wealth manager in fresh add-on; GA on Partners Capital plans; Inyarek founder profile

But in the meantime, we’re taking a look at financial services, where a private-equity-backed wealth manager has made another add-on, while we also take a deep dive into General Atlantic’s plans for outsourced investment office Partners Capital Investment Group as Nina Lindholm speaks to GA’s Caroline Woodworth.

Next, we have the latest in our new Dealmakers to Watch series, as Michael Schoeck chats to Inyarek’s founders Chris Stoeckle, Brett Estwanik and Paul Kaboub about the new firm’s energy transition focus.

More Mercer

Acquisitive wealth manager Mercer Global Advisors has made another add-on, with the private-equity-backed company buying Seattle-based wealth management firm MDK.

Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital and Atlas Partners back Mercer.

Adding MDK will bolster Mercer’s family office team and capabilities, according to a statement.

Mercer has made dozens of acquisitions over the last couple of years, as private equity becomes ever more interested in the wealth management sector.

Other add-ons for Mercer this year include River Glen Wealth Counselors, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, and Transitions Wealth Management, based in Mercer’s hometown of Denver.

Outsourcing CIO surge

Sticking with financial services, and General Atlantic wants to grow outsourced investment office Partners Capital Investment Group through technology implementation and management evolution, amid a growing market for outsourced providers, managing director Caroline Woodworth told Nina Lindholm.

Partners Capital serves endowments, foundations, pensions, investment professionals and high-net-worth families in Europe, North America and Asia. The firm has more than $50 billion in assets and has offices in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong. GA announced it will make a minority investment in the business by buying a portion of the equity from external shareholders and some of the founding generation partners in February. Partners Capital’s investment activity will operate independently of GA.

GA’s value-add proposition focuses on helping Partners scale, particularly through the introduction of technology to ensure the most effective investment process, according to Woodworth. “We also will look at technology to aid the connectivity that customers need, which is increasingly digital, albeit the human touch will never be replaced.”

GA has underwritten the investment as an organic case, with the aim to back the business “to keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Woodworth said, adding that it is also a human capital play. “Supporting the management evolution is a core focus for us.”

Check out the full interview for more on why GA is investing in the outsourced CIO sector.

Energy transition

We’ve got another entry in our new Dealmakers to Watch series online today.

After 15 years together at Old Ironsides Energy, a conventional energy PE investor spun off of Liberty Energy Holdings (a Liberty Mutual subsidiary), Chris Stoeckle, Brett Estwanik and Paul Kaboub formed Inyarek Partners this year to focus on energy transition businesses, writes Michael Schoeck.

The Dedham, Massachusetts-based mid-market sponsor is focused on three sub-sectors in the energy transition: low carbon fuels, distributed power and renewable value chain opportunities. The PE firm’s focus is on asset development opportunities with an investment size of $50 million-$150 million equity checks per portfolio investment, Stoeckle told Michael.

Inyarek announced its official launch in February, though its inaugural portfolio investment dates back to November.

Joining Old Ironsides in 2013, Stoeckle and partners were responsible for the evaluation and execution of new and active investments in the Boston firm’s PE and oil and gas working interest portfolios.

In its core sub-sector, low carbon fuels, Stoeckle likened Inyarek’s first investment in renewable natural gas company Redtail Renewables to historical investments his team had done at Old Ironsides, with the landfill gas to energy company’s business model similar to a midstream investment in the energy PE group.

Inyarek partnered with Redtail’s management team, including CEO Casey Holsapple, who was previously VP of business development at Kinetrex Energy, an RNG company sold in 2021 to Kinder Morgan for $310 million.

The Redtail deal was sourced at Old Ironsides and brought to Inyarek as part of the spinout.

Find out more about Inyarek’s strategy in the full interview.

Corporate partnerships

There’s a bit of a trend developing in Europe for corporate partnerships, where private equity firms carve out part of a business but only take a minority stake.

Mid-market private equity firm Inflexion has been inundated with enquiries from companies interested in its corporate partnering model over the last two months, David Whileman, partner and head of partnership capital, told PE Hub Europe.

GlobalData’s sale of 40 percent of its healthcare division to Inflexion for an eye-catching £434 million ($551 million) was a typical example. The deal – in which the London-headquartered and listed data analytics company retained a 60 percent stake in the subsidiary – sparked heavy interest after its announcement in December.

“Corporate partnership interest has accelerated a lot in the last two months,” said Whileman. “Since GlobalData we’ve had lots of enquiries from M&A directors. For that reason, we’ve got an event coming up because we’ve had so many enquiries just to talk them through what we can do. For many in the corporate finance adviser community, this appears to be new to them as well.”

You can read more about the trend and what’s driving it here.

But I’d be interested to know whether any of our readers are seeing demand for similar deals in North America.

Send your thoughts over to me at craig.m@pei.group

