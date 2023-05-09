PE-backed WOW Carwash aquires Soap City Express Car Wash

In the coming weeks, the location will be rebranded to WOW.

WOW Carwash, which is backed by Garnett Station Partners, has acquired Las Vegas-based Soap City Express Car Wash, a local car wash site. No financial terms were disclosed.

In the coming weeks, the location will be rebranded to WOW.

WOW is a provider of eco-friendly car washes and it currently operates seven Nevada locations.

“Soap City has built a strong business model that aligns with our own – express service, innovative technology, competitive pricing and an unwavering commitment to our guests and community,” said Scott Wainwright, co-founder of WOW, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add a new location offering WOW’s leading wash services between Downtown and North Las Vegas, further expanding our footprint across the Las Vegas metro area. We are excited to continue our momentum and unlocking more opportunities for regional growth and beyond.”

Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. Currently, the firm manages over $2 billion of assets.