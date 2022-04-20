PE-backed Xanitos buys Legion Building Services

Xanitos, which is backed by Angeles Equity Partners, has acquired Legion Building Services, a New Jersey-based provider of professional cleaning services to non-hospital medical buildings and offices.

Philadelphia—April 20, 2022–Xanitos, a leading provider of hospital housekeeping, patient transport, and linen and laundry services, has acquired Legion Building Services. With this strategic acquisition, Xanitos has expanded its expertise and service offerings beyond hospital environments to include cleaning capabilities for offsite and outpatient facilities.

“By acquiring Legion Building Services, we expand our mission to help save lives into ambulatory spaces. Legion’s specialist approach will offer our healthcare partners additional solutions,” said Dave Crothall, CEO of Xanitos. “Bringing Legion into the Xanitos family is a key step forward in our mission to be the nation’s preeminent cleaning partner for healthcare organizations.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, Legion partners with leading healthcare providers in the Eastern and Central U.S. to deliver professional cleaning services at non-hospital medical buildings and offices. Legion will continue to operate as an independent entity and retain its brand name. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition brings together two companies with a like-minded approach to professional cleaning, innovation, people, and customers. The combination of Xanitos and Legion will bring greater value to our healthcare customers by offering them quality environmental services across all facility types,” said Chris Platt, VP of Operations at Legion Building Services. “We’re excited to work with Xanitos, and we look forward to growing our people and businesses together.”

About Xanitos

Founded in 2008 by Graeme Crothall, Xanitos provides hospital housekeeping, patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide. Its patented XRO® System removes dirt, dust, and pathogens from the hospital, creating a cleaner and safer environment. As a quality- and service-oriented company, Xanitos continues to apply the same principles of retaining and growing its team to retaining and growing its hospital partnerships. Xanitos’ passion is helping save lives and partnering with client hospitals to deliver the best possible care environment for patients. Xanitos is a portfolio company of private equity firm Angeles Equity Partners. Learn more online at www.xanitos.com.

About Legion Building Services

Since 2011, Legion has provided commercial cleaning exclusively to the healthcare market. Legion’s executive team has 50+ years of experience in healthcare cleaning management. Legion directly employs professionally trained cleaning personnel in several states across the U.S. For more information, visit www.legionbldsvcs.com.