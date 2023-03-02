PE-backed Ya YA Foods acquires Oatly’s certain U.S. manufacturing assets

Based in Toronto, Ya YA Foods is a provider of packaging solutions to multi-national beverage companies across North America.

Ya YA Foods, a portfolio company of Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, has acquired certain U.S. manufacturing assets from Oatly. Included in this transaction is a majority of the manufacturing equipment in Oatly’s Ogden, Utah facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ya YA Foods will also assume responsibility for the completion of construction of Oatly’s Fort Worth, Texas facility and will enter into a long-term contract to manufacture products for Oatly in Ogden and Fort Worth.

e2p invested in Ya YA Foods alongside the Abbas Al-Ali family in February 2021, with Ya YA Foods founder and CEO Yahya Abbas continuing to lead the company.

On the deal, e2p Managing Partner Mark Burgett said in a statement, “We have been pleased with the strong financial performance of Ya YA Foods since our investment in early 2021. The company has delivered significant growth from its 800,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Toronto, Canada and repeatedly demonstrated its unique ability to provide customers with creative and flexible manufacturing solutions. This partnership with Oatly is the perfect opportunity to expand Ya YA Foods’ footprint to the United States, which has been our highest strategic priority for the business since our initial investment.”

Ya YA Foods was founded in 2008.

Based in Chicago, e2p invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the food and consumer packaged goods industries.