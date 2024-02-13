PE firm Inyarek Partners launches with energy transition focus

Inyarek is being led by Brett Estwanik, Paul Kaboub, and Chris Stoeckle.

Inyarek Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm has launched focused on energy transition.

Inyarek is being led by Brett Estwanik, Paul Kaboub, and Chris Stoeckle. Prior to launching Inyarek, the firm’s co-founders and partners worked together for nearly 15 years, building businesses and unlocking the full potential of energy assets.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Inyarek Partners,” said Kaboub in a statement. “Our team’s deep experience and comprehensive knowledge of the entire energy ecosystem, along with our commitment to deploy strategic capital in strong alignment with the interests of our partners, puts Inyarek in a differentiated position to capitalize on growth opportunities defining the energy transition.”

Inyarek will make equity investments in the $50 million to $150 million range.

Last May 2023, Inyarek made its initial investment in Redtail Renewables, a renewable natural gas platform.

Inyarek Partners is focused on three primary energy transition themes: lower-carbon fuels, distributed power, and the transition value chain.