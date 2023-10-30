PE firms may score NFL teams in future; Aterian leverages continuation fund for Vander-Bend

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with today’s Wire.

The football season is well underway, and there’s some good news for PE folks. If you’re looking for leads on future dealmaking, you may be happy to hear that potential changes in NFL ownership rules could open the floodgates for PE investments in football.

In today’s Wire, we’re taking a Deep Dive on the topic, plus I’ll share a roundup of our ongoing coverage of PE firms investing in sports.

Before we get to that, let me mention briefly two deals announced today, one in private equity and one in the public markets.

Liquidity

We’ve seen an increase in continuation funds as PE firms navigate the challenges of today’s exit landscape.

This morning, Aterian Investment Partners’ announced the closing of a $460 million single-asset continuation fund for Vander-Bend Manufacturing.

Founded in 1979, Vander-Bend is a full-service partner specializing in complex precision manufacturing and assembly with differentiated engineering, prototyping support and quality systems. The Company primarily serves attractive medical technology end markets including robotic assisted surgery and radiation oncology among other high growth end markets.

On the closing of the continuation fund, the Aterian team said: “This CV allows us to continue our partnership with Vander-Bend and also provides a significant and attractive liquidity event to our Fund II investors.”

We expect to see more PE firms deploy this strategy.

Healthcare discovery and delivery

I want to mention briefly a big merger announced this morning between two publicly traded healthcare real estate providers that may be of interest to PE dealmakers.

Healthpeak Properties and Physicians Realty Trust are coming together in an all-stock merger valued at $21 billion. The companies are “focused on healthcare discovery and delivery, a large and attractive playing field with strong secular growth,” said Scott Brinker, president and CEO of Healthpeak, who will lead the combined company.

Now onto the big game.

Are you ready for some football?

The National Football League is exploring changes in its ownership rules, potentially opening the door to institutional capital, reports Kirk Falconer.

The news is big for a number of reasons, Kirk explains. The sports industry has traditionally been the preserve of super-rich families and individuals. Only recently have some owners begun to find reasons to lift bans on institutional capital – such as access to liquidity and growth capital, not to mention brand-building know-how.

If the NFL throws out the welcome mat to private equity, it would be following in the footsteps of other Northern American leagues. Over 2019-2021, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League all adjusted their rules to allow select funds to acquire minority stakes in teams.

The news is also big because the NFL is such a prized asset. Football games are marquee sports events, with the Super Bowl holding the title of most-viewed championship game in the US. The league has been savvy about monetizing content, helping to push the average club’s value to a record $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

It is premium values that have driven unheard-of private equity investing since 2021. The torrent of money owes much to deals in Europe’s soccer leagues, where control acquisitions are common. An example is last year’s reported $3.1 billion purchase of Chelsea FC led by Eldridge’s Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

In addition, league rule changes in the US have sparked a run of minority investments by shops like Arctos Partners and Blue Owl’s Dyal HomeCourt Partners. Along with team and league-focused deals, private equity is also buying into franchise assets (for example, media rights) and multi-asset holding companies.

Though nascent, sports private equity has emerged as a distinct niche strategy. Pioneers in the space, such as RedBird Capital Partners, have been joined of late by funds both big and small.

Four former executives of RedBird in partnership with the firm recently unveiled Otro Capital, an investor in sports, media, gaming and entertainment, targeting under-monetized and under-valued assets. It is expected to soon roll out a debut fund, sources told Kirk.

While the NFL today prohibits institutional capital, private equity has from time to time made its presence felt indirectly.

Over the summer, the Washington Commanders was acquired for a reported $6.05 billion – one of the priciest club purchases in sports industry history. The buyer was a group led by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo, and included Blackstone executive David Blitzer.

