PE Hub’s Top Stories of 2023, plus EQT’s Alex Darden is very optimistic about 2024

There’s a flurry of deal announcements this morning, as dealmakers scramble to finish up before the year ends. Let me draw your attention to two deals:

KKR has led the purchase of a $7.2 billion portfolio of prime recreational vehicle loans from BMO, and Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners are taking software firm Alteryx private for $4.4 billion.

Check out PE Hub’s News in brief section, led by Iris Dorbian, for more on these deal announcements and others, including an acquisition announced this morning by Yellow Wood and another one by Audax.

Looking back: What do Blackstone’s Anushka Sunder, enterprise software and ChatGPT have in common? Scroll down to find out!

Looking forward: What’s the forecast for dealmaking in 2024? PE Hub has been asking thought leaders in private equity, and EQT’s Alex Darden weighs in today.

Top stories

As the year winds down, I’ve been taking a look back at the stories we wrote this year that most resonated with you, dear Reader. Here are five of the year’s most popular stories on PE Hub:

My exclusive back in February about Blackstone’s tapping Anushka Sunder to head healthcare for PE North America topped PE Hub’s list of the most read stories of 2023.

The move marked a promotion for the senior managing director and reflected the New York PE firm’s increasingly large bet on the healthcare sector. At the time of her promotion, Sunder eyed opportunities in today’s market that Blackstone is well positioned to seize, given its size, resources and experience in the sector.

“For private companies today that may have been looking to an IPO as a form of exit and monetization for the current shareholder base, that exit pathway is, at a minimum, pushed out a bit,” Sunder said. “And so, if someone is looking for liquidity, or a mark, or support for scale M&A, or even a partial monetization, I think that universe of opportunities – especially at scale, where there is not a robust field of 10 to 15 sponsors that can transact – becomes a potential opportunity and entry point for certain high-quality businesses.”

Sunder pointed out that Blackstone’s healthcare portfolio “is not necessarily obvious assets that existed in their current form, previously owned by a sponsor. Medline was family-owned. Precision Medicine was founder-led and had investors alongside them. HealthEdge has been a buy-and-build, where we started with one asset and have fundamentally transformed that business in the last three years through strategic M&A.”

Ubiquitous

Another story popular with our readers was Obey Martin Manayiti’s feature, Why private equity firms still love enterprise software.

“Private equity will always love software,” explained Pete Dalrymple, managing director and co-head of technology investment banking at William Blair. “Maybe the valuations are different, but the fundamentals are not. Software is embedded in our daily lives and is ubiquitous across numerous industries and use cases. In good markets and bad, investors appreciate the recurring and predictable nature of these businesses, their capital efficiency, and the additional M&A opportunities that oftentimes come along with owning a platform of scale.”

Boiling the ocean

As dealmakers grappled with how to leverage new technologies, Rafael Canton’s story, How ChatGPT, generative AI are beefing up PE deal sourcing, became essential reading for many.

In the past, it would take a PE firm a week or several weeks to pull lists and add contacts. Next would be a process of inputting the contacts into a customer relationship management system and then creating a mail merge.

“If a source servicing provider can boil the ocean for me and identify 100 targets that we feel really good about and I can get emails out to those people in 24 or 48 hours versus the olden days, the vault, the volume and the velocity that these tools can bring to deal sourcing is tremendously valuable,” Jessica Ginsberg, managing director of business development at lower mid-market private equity firm LFM Capital, told Rafael.

Dinner and a movie

The emergence of streaming platforms as a viable alternative to movie theaters at the height of the pandemic left a lasting imprint on the sector, making multiplatform entertainment especially alluring for private equity, wrote Iris Dorbian in a story that drew readers’ attention.

Back in 2021, through its media rollup Candle Media, Blackstone capitalized on the phenomenon that’s transforming content by acquiring a wide array of Hollywood production companies, most prominently Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Since then, quite a few buyout shops have jumped into the fray, investing in everything from a new production company co-founded by Hollywood A-listers and BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to a content studio focused on people of color.

Iris rounded up the deals in her story, Private equity goes to the movies: 6 deals in 6 months.

For sale

Michael Schoeck’s in-depth reporting on ongoing auctions for Rite Aid’s assets also proved popular with readers.

In his initial story, Bankrupt Rite Aid’s Elixir business ripe for mid-market PE buyout, Michael reported that the Elixir Rx Solutions pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business of bankrupt Rite Aid is expected to attract mid-market private equity interest. Potential PE bidders may be willing to offer a premium above the stalking horse bid of $575 million from privately held MedImpact Healthcare Systems.

Later, Michael reported that the auction for Elixir was postponed from November 20 to December 21, the same date as an auction for Rite Aid’s retail stores.

Stay tuned for this ongoing story!

Looking ahead

Moving on to a new story. This morning, we published my interview with EQT’s Alex Darden. The interview is part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders.

EQT launched its North American operations 15 years ago when the Stockholm-based private equity firm opened an office in White Plains, New York. Darden has been with the firm since then and helped open the office back in 2008. Darden serves as partner, head of EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team, Americas, and president of EQT Partners. I asked him Darden about the firm’s infrastructure investing in 2023 and about his outlook for 2024.

Here’s an excerpt:

What’s your overall dealmaking outlook for 2024?

I’m very optimistic about 2024. I think it will be a good year for deals, especially as we get into the second half.

The investment environment is also becoming more favorable generally. Inflation is subsiding, interest rates have likely peaked, and capital needs will be a catalyst for activity.

What are the challenges and opportunities in PE investment in the energy transition for 2024?

The transition to net zero will require an additional $1 trillion to $3.5 trillion in annual capital investment through 2050 globally. Despite significant investment in energy generation, the pace of renewable installation needs to accelerate by 2-4x in most countries to be on track to meet net-zero commitments by 2030.

Private capital has a huge role to play in developing the solutions to help deliver this transition. Structural drivers, such as the investment gap due to underinvestment from constrained public sectors, coupled with strong public policy support for private investment, are behind this trend.

EQT is investing behind sub-sectors supporting this transition – some examples in our US portfolio include Cypress Creek Renewables and Madison Energy Infrastructure (energy generation, distribution, storage), First Student (decarbonization of transport), and Covanta, Cirba and Heritage Environmental Services (circular economy).

What are the challenges and opportunities in PE investment in US infrastructure in 2024?

In addition to the opportunities outlined above, I expect to see opportunities to execute carve-outs of critical assets from corporates seeking to raise capital by selling non-strategic subsidiaries or looking to defray capital demands related to growing but capital-intensive subsidiaries.

In terms of challenges, we’re keeping an eye on an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment, which brings significant and unpredictable risk.

How is legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law affecting EQT Infrastructure’s dealmaking? What about the upcoming US presidential election?

We don’t want to bet on companies that are reliant on government subsidies or have “stroke of pen” risk. So, legislation like the IRA and BIL can certainly be beneficial. But the rollout of renewables is no longer reliant on government policy, or who is in office. It is a critical infrastructure need that is competitive and will be rolled out regardless of administration.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

The end of the election cycle! There are some significant issues to deal with in the US – from international trade and credit markets to major societal shifts like the energy transition and aging population. Stability and consistency are valuable in our line of work.

Kudos

Before I sign off, I want to give a shoutout to Christopher Wood, managing editor, digital.

Big thanks to Chris for all you do producing and optimizing our newsletters and websites at PE Hub and PE Hub Europe throughout the year! And thank you for combing the Internet to produce our Also of note section of the Wire.

On a scheduling note, this is my last Wire of the year. Craig McGlashan will write to you tomorrow, Chris Witkowsky on Wednesday, Michael Schoeck on Thursday and Obey Martin Manayiti on Friday.

PE Hub, PE Hub Europe and PEI Group are closed the last week of the year, so I’ll see you back here on Tuesday, January 2, 2024!

As always, I'd love to hear from you. My email address is mk.flynn@pei.group.

