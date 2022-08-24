Peak Rock announces multiple promotions and hires

Also, Peak Rock has upped Joe Garigliano and David Wolfish to principal within the private equity group.

Peak Rock has promoted Constantine Tujios to managing director within the real estate group

Kim Rose, John Scata, and Patricio Torres have all joined the team as directors

Peak Rock invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe

Peak Rock Capital has promoted Meredith Jonker, Carrie Pisarczyk, and Reed Westerman to vice president. Also, Peak Rock has upped Joe Garigliano and David Wolfish to principal within the private equity group.

Peak Rock has promoted Constantine Tujios to managing director within the real estate group. Tujios has been involved in all aspects of the real estate investment process including sourcing, diligence and execution. Tujios has over 15 years of real estate experience investing in a broad variety of property and transaction types.

Kim Rose, John Scata, and Patricio Torres have all joined the team as directors. Rose’s prior experience includes senior roles at JP Morgan Chase and Kendra Scott. Scata comes to Peak Rock with experience at MUFG Bank, as well as a 23-year career at the FBI. Torres’ prior experience includes roles at Sixth Street Partners and PwC.

“I am incredibly proud of the organization we continue to build at Peak Rock. Our high-performance team has been a critical component of the success we have had to date.” said Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock, in a statement. “We have a deep bench of exceptional and diverse talent, which will help us achieve our continued success,” added Steve Martinez, President of Peak Rock.

Peak Rock Capital invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe.