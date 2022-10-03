Peak Rock buys software firm Spatial Business Systems

SBS is founded by Dennis Beck and Andy Street.

Peak Rock Capital invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe

Based in Austin, Peak Rock was founded in 2012

Peak Rock Capital has acquired Denver-based Spatial Business Systems, a provider of intelligent design software and spatial data integration solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jordan Campbell, a managing director of Peak Rock, said in a statement, “SBS represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing software platform within the highly attractive utilities and infrastructure vertical. We are thrilled to partner with SBS to accelerate the company’s growth and support further investments in the product offering as well as expansion into new applications and geographies.”

