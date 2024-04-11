PE Deals

Peak Rock to buy dental products provider HuFriedyGroup

Based in Chicago, HuFriedyGroup is a manufacturer of instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation products for the dental industry.

