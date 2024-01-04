Peak Rock to exit home infusion services provider Paragon Healthcare

Jefferies LLC acted as the financial advisor to Paragon on the deal

Peak Rock Capital has agreed to sell Paragon Healthcare, a Texas-based provider of ambulatory and home infusion services as well as specialty pharmacy services. The buyer is Elevance Health. No financial terms were disclosed.

Paragon has more than 70 infusion and pharmacy locations in 12 states.

On the deal, Spencer Moore, managing diector of Peak Rock, said in a statement, “Working with the team at Paragon has been a tremendous experience. By supporting the company with strategic and operational resources, Paragon has substantially grown its infusion footprint, patient-treatment capabilities, and organizational talent. These investments have enabled the business to support a rapidly growing patient-base, while helping to lower the cost of healthcare.”

Jefferies LLC acted as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

Paragon was founded in 2002.

Peak Rock invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe.