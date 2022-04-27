Pearl Street acquire Webonise

Pearl Street Equity has acquired Webonise US, a tech product development and services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 — Pearl Street Equity LLC (or “Pearl Street”) and affiliates today announced the acquisition of Webonise US, LLC (“Webonise” or the “Company”), a global technology product development and services company that builds capabilities that enable businesses to thrive.

Founded in 2012, Webonise has more than 200 software engineers, user experience designers and digital strategy consultants who build digital products as well as proprietary SaaS B2B tools and platforms across robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, software development, marketing technology, cybersecurity, data science, e-learning, and sports and iGaming. With offices in the United States, India and Canada, the Company serves global clients across industries as diverse as consumer goods, manufacturing, finance, media, cloud computing and sports, including Fortune 500 and major corporations, private equity and venture-backed startups, and national organizations.

Rob Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Webonise, said, “We are excited by what we are building at Webonise to contribute to our partners’ successes and are confident Pearl Street is the strategic partner for the next stage of our business. We look forward to working together to continue innovating our technology offerings and accelerating growth, while remaining focused on providing the ideal client experience.”

Webonise will also integrate the fintech platform, Olympus Fintech, LLC (“Olympus”), which is owned by an affiliate, into its growing fintech products and services offerings.

About Webonise

About Olympus Fintech

Olympus Fintech, LLC is a software development company, providing tailored analytics and solutions for data aggregation, process management and business reporting to private equity, credit, private debt and CLO managers. Olympus provides portfolio and trade order management, compliance, direct lending, data warehouse, sourcing data aggregation, due diligence databases and reporting solutions worldwide. Olympus has a patented data aggregation capability for sourcing and managing investments. Olympus serves general partners, private equity, CLO managers, real estate, venture capital, fund of funds, credit managers, limited partners, fund administrators, banks, insurance companies and family offices. For more information, visit www.olympusfintech.com.