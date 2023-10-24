Pearl Street-backed SkyKnight Capital buys two Texan dental practices

Pearl Street is a small group of partner dentists with dental practices throughout Texas & Oklahoma.

Practice Transitions Group, a healthcare M&A advisory firm, represented both practices in the transactions

SkyKnight invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners one year ago this month

SkyKnight invests in healthcare, financial services, and tech-enabled services

Pearl Street Dental Partners, backed by SkyKnight Capital, has acquired two Texas-based dental practices: Brush Dentistry and Derby Dental. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pearl Street is a small group of partner dentists with dental practices throughout Texas & Oklahoma.

Practice Transitions Group, a healthcare M&A advisory firm, represented both practices in the transactions.

“Even as private equity seems to be pulling back a bit, that just means they are willing to do less deals on the edge, to stretch less for deals that were already a stretch,” said Thomas Allen, CEO of PTG in a statement. “But when a good, likable doctor comes to market, there will always be plenty of bids for the practice, no matter the micro situation. And that was the case for these two practices.”

SkyKnight invested in Pearl Street Dental Partners one year ago this month.

SkyKnight invests in healthcare, financial services, and tech-enabled services.