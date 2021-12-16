Pearlman Group acquires Vector Tools

Pearlman Group, which is backed by The Stephens Group, has acquired Alpharetta, Georgia-based Vector Tools, a distributor of stone fabrication and installation tools and supplies.

Pearlman Group, which is backed by The Stephens Group, has acquired Alpharetta, Georgia-based Vector Tools, a distributor of stone fabrication and installation tools and supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearlman Group (“Pearlman”), a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”) and a leading multi-channel developer and specialty distributor of supplies, tools and equipment used in the fabrication, maintenance, cleaning and restoration of surfaces for residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets, announced that it has acquired Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc. dba Vector Tools (“Vector”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Vector is a value-added distributor of stone fabrication and installation tools and supplies operating throughout the Southeast. Vector has developed a broad product portfolio of national and propriety brands, including the Vector line of tools. Elbert Wu and Corey Levy, founders of Vector, along with the current management team and employees will continue to operate the company in partnership with the Pearlman team.

“We have been impressed by Vector as a respected competitor of GranQuartz and are excited to be partnering with their team to add to our existing capabilities and serve our collective customers even better,” said Pearlman CEO Scott McLendon. “As seasoned industry professionals, Elbert and Corey have built a solid business, team, and brand all of which we are excited to have at Pearlman.”

Grant Jones, a Managing Director at The Stephens Group added, “We are excited to support the Pearlman team as they continue to execute on a multi-faceted acquisition strategy across core and adjacent markets. The Vector transaction demonstrates the continued opportunity to add unique competitive capabilities that will build an industry-leading specialty distribution platform.”

“Vector Tools was built on hard work, partnership, and a strong customer value proposition. We are excited to be able to continue to build on that legacy with support from our new partners at Pearlman who value our capabilities and team,” said Elbert Wu. Added Corey Levy, “we’re excited to join forces with Pearlman to create more value for our employees, customers, and other industry partners.”

ABOUT PEARLMAN GROUP

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, Pearlman, through its primary brands, GranQuartz, Pearl Abrasive, and Excel Supplies, is a multi-channel developer and distributor of supplies, tools and equipment used in the fabrication, maintenance, and cleaning of surfaces for residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets. Pearlman’s GranQuartz division is the market-leading distributor serving over 8,000 stone fabricators, tile installers, and concrete and monument professionals. Pearl Abrasive is a leading developer and provider of high quality, branded abrasives and cutting tools to over 5,000 distributor customers in construction and industrial end-markets. Excel Supplies is a specialty distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies in the Southeast. The Company’s products include an extensive offering of proprietary, exclusive, and national branded products with over 18,000 SKUs across multiple price points and applications.